Employee Retention Tax Credit Pre-Qualification – Simple Application Launched

While the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) program has ended, it is not too late for business owners to apply for their tax credits. The newly announced partnership with ERC Today allows employers to file before the deadline, in order to receive their credits as soon as possible.

Though the ERTC program ended in September 2021, many employers are unaware that they may be eligible for credits, even if they were not under the original legislation. This partnership aims to inform American employers that they may be eligible, even if they previously received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or had too many employees to qualify in 2020.

When the CARES Act initially began the ERTC program, employers could qualify if they had 100 or fewer full-time employees on average, but in 2021, the Act was amended to increase that number to 500 or fewer employees. The ERTC program was extended until later in 2021, and the amount that businesses could claim per employee was also increased.

For wages paid in 2020, employers can claim up to 50% of their employee’s wages, to a maximum of $5,000 per employee. That number was increased for wages paid in 2021, allowing employers to claim up to 70% of their wages, to a maximum of $7,000 per employee.

Business owners who have already filed their taxes for 2020 or 2021 may still claim their benefits by filing a 941-X form or contacting an ERTC specialist. Further details about Mobile Local Social USA can be found at https://mlsusasolutions.com

To receive tax credits in a timely manner, employers should file as soon as possible, as the wait time for refunds has been increasing, and will continue to increase as more businesses file their claims. Originally, the wait time was as low as a few weeks but has now increased to several months.

A satisfied client said, “They know the laws and rules of the refunding. I didn’t know anything about this before talking to a friend that referred me. To date, we have received about $80,000 with more coming. I would advise anyone to just reach out to see if it works for you also.”

