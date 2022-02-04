Global Plastics Compounding Market Report 2021: 2020 Data, Estimates for 2021 and 2025, and CAGR Projections Through 2026

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Plastics Compounding 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market volume for plastic compounding should grow from $475.9 billion in 2021 to $540.4 billion pounds by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The Asia-Pacific market volume for plastic compounding should grow from $247.4 billion in 2021 to $293.0 billion pounds by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.4% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The North American market volume for plastic compounding should grow from $93.8 billion in 2021 to $101.4 billion pounds by 2026 with a CAGR of 1.6% for the period of 2021-2026.
Among the latest trends, utilization of bioplastics in the global market is increasingly becoming popular, which is anticipated to further expand the industry share.
The production of compounded plastics is a large business and a highly competitive one. Competition is based on many factors, including speed, delivery, service, performance, product innovation, product recognition, quality and price. Mitsui Chemicals, LyondellBasell, SABIC and others are among the leading players in the global market.
The applications of plastic compounding market have boosted significantly due to their varied benefits. The automotive manufacturing industry is the leading end user of plastic compounds market globally. The sector offers a continued opportunity for the plastic compounding market, as this market offers an ideal material that acts as a substitute for metal, allowing for desirable weight reduction. Polypropylene (PP) and glass-filled PET are among the major compounded plastics utilized in the sector.
This report also includes an introduction to thermoplastic elastomers and some bio compounds - plastics that are made from plants instead of hydrocarbons. It excludes thermosetting resins since they have different chemistries and are usually processed differently.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the overall market size in value and volumetric terms, and corresponding market share analysis by type of compounder, plastic resin type, application and region
- Highlights of the market potential for major thermoplastic resins, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand; and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market
- Review of key plastics additives used in plastics compounding and advances in plastics compounding based equipment and machinery
- Insight into the regulatory and environmental developments shaping compounds, ranging from phthalate plasticizers to halogenated flame retardants
- Identification of major resin producers, key plastics processors, and independent compounders, along with activities, product lines, and estimated sales for the major independent compounders
- Descriptive company profiles of the key suppliers of plastics additives and fillers/reinforcements, including BASF SE, Clariant AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Toray Industries Inc. LyondellBasell, and SABIC
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary
Chapter 3 Market Background
- Definition
- Background
- Additives
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Challenges
- Opportunities
- Value Chain Analysis
- Impact of COVID-19 on Manufacturing Industries
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Building and Construction
- Electricals and Electronics
- Consumer Goods
Chapter 5 Plastic Compounding Market Analysis by Type
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- Polystyrene
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Thermoplastic Polyesters
- Polybutylene Terephthalate
- Polyamides (Nylons)
- Polycarbonates
- Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)
- Other Engineering Resins
- Thermoplastic Elastomers
- Thermoplastic Olefins
- Copolyester Types
- Thermoplastic Polyurethanes
- Styrene Block Copolymers
Chapter 6 Plastic Compounding Market Analysis by Application
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Building and Construction
- Electricals and Electronics
- Consumer Goods
Chapter 7 Plastic Compounding Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Plastic Compounding Market Analysis for Biocompounds
- Starch-Based Plastics
- Developments
- Applications
- Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
- Producers and Developments
- Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB)
- Polylactide (Polylactic Acid, or PLA) Plastics
- Producers
- Applications
- Castor Oil Polymers
- Cellulose
- Soybean Oils
- Bio-derived Polyethylene
- 1, 3-Propanediol (PDO)
- Producers
- New Developments in Bioplastics
Chapter 9 Plastic Compounding Market Analysis by Additive
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Additive Usage in Thermoplastics
- Antistatic Agents
- Types of Antistatic Agents
- Antistatic Agent Developments
- Antioxidants
- Antioxidant Developments
- Biocides
- Biocide Developments
- Blowing Agents
- Physical Blowing Agents
- Chemical Blowing Agents
- Developments of Blowing Agents
- Colorants
- Titanium Dioxide
- Masterbatches
- Pre-colored Resin
- Dry Color
- Liquid Color
- Single Pigment Concentrates (SPC)
- Issues in Plastic Coloring
- Developments in Plastic Coloring
- Coupling Agents
- Defoaming Agents
- Emulsifiers
- Flame/Fire Retardants
- Organic Bromine Compounds
- Antimony Oxide
- Alumina Trihydrate (ATH)
- Chlorinated Compounds
- Molybdenum and Magnesium Compounds
- Phosphorus Compounds
- Market Estimate and Forecast
- Flame-Retardant Regulatory Issues
- Developments in Flame Retardants
- Heat Stabilizers
- Impact Modifiers
- Lubricants
- Chemicals Used
- Plasticizers
- Developments in Plasticizers
- PVC Processing Aids
- Slip Agents
- Surfactants
- Thickeners
- Thixotropes
- UV Stabilizers
- Plastic Resistance to UV
- Chemical Types of UV Stabilizers
- Oxidation Disintegration Initiators
- Global Thermoplastic Additives Market Analysis by Region
Chapter 10 Plastic Compounding Market Analysis for Fillers and Reinforcements
- Property Profiles
- Characteristics of Fillers and Reinforcements
- Filler/Reinforcement Usage with Specific Resins
- Reinforcements
- Glass Fiber Reinforcements
- Carbon Fiber Reinforcements
- Carbon Nanotube Reinforcements
- Natural Fiber Reinforcements
- Nonfibrous Reinforcements
- Inorganic Fillers
- Alumina Trihydrate
- Barium Sulfate
- Calcium Carbonate
- Calcium Sulfate
- Kaolins
Chapter 11 Plastic Compounding Market Analysis for Masterbatches
- Overview
- Definition
- Industry Structure
- Some New Developments
Chapter 12 Plastic Compounding Market Analysis for Machinery and Equipment
- Selection Criteria
- Types of Materials
- Types of Compounding Equipment
- Batch Mixing Equipment
- Continuous Compounding Equipment
- Size-Reduction Equipment
- Major Compounding Equipment Manufacturers
Chapter 13 Plastic Compounding Market Analysis by Type of Compounder
- Toll Compounding
- Custom Compounding
- Proprietary Compounding
- Concentrate Compounding
- Affiliated Compounding and Compounders
Chapter 14 Industry Structure
- Resin Producers
- Processors
- Important Variables and Considerations
- Leading Plastics Processors
- Market Player Ranking Analysis
- Independent Compounders
- Trends
- Leading Thermoplastic Compounders
- Latest Strategic Innovations
- Key Market Developments
- Plastics Users
- Bioplastic Resins
- Plastic Additives
- Fillers and Reinforcement
- Masterbatch
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/klcq2v
