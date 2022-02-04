Warehouse Cinemas' CEO to Speak on Branding at C12 Maryland Executive Briefing

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C12, the nation's largest business forum for Christian CEOs and business owners will host an executive briefing in Frederick, Maryland on Friday, Feb. 18.

Featured speaker, Rich Daughtridge, President and CEO, of Maryland-based Warehouse Cinemas, will discuss their journey to creating a brand that is getting national attention for its appeal to customers, impact on culture and community, and ability to attract and retain great employees.

Presented as a guide for senior business executives, Daughtridge will walk through the process, identify opportunities and pitfalls, and answer questions. Attendees will gain a fresh understanding for what it takes to build, nurture and protect a high-performing brand.

This Executive Briefing is for Maryland c-level executives and business owners. The cost for registration is $30 which includes a catered lunch. Qualified executives can register online via Eventbrite. For more information, contact David Weigelt, C12 Maryland Principal Chair, at david.weigelt@c12maryland.com.

C12 is a global business forum for Christian CEOs and business leaders who want to build great businesses for a greater purpose. Unlike business bible studies or Christian business networking groups. C12 an architected environment for business, life, and leadership transformation. Designed exclusively for Christian CEOs and executives, the C12 format helps calibrate the entirety of a business by providing a framework and format to evaluate and align to the focus areas in our signature 5-Point Alignment Matrix: revenue generation, operations management, financial management, organizational development, and ministry in and through the business.

