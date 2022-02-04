Global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market 2022 By Top-Players, Market Size, Growth Projection, Industry Dynamics, Demand Analysis and Forecast 2028- Proficient Market Insights

Pune, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Logistics Services (3pl and 4pl) Market size is projected to prominent adoption due to the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning (ML) that are enabling smart logistics. Growth of e-commerce and internet connectivity along with device penetration is anticipated to boost global logistics services (3PL and 4PL) market growth. In the year 2021, the market was valued at USD 83,9470 million. The CAGR during this period is over 5.4% during the review period, which is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1,212,620 million. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “Global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market, 2022-2028”.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.

DHL Supply Chain and Global Forwarding

Kuehne + Nagel

Nippon Express

DB Schenker Logistics

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

DSV Panalpina

Sinotrans

XPO Logistics

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS and ICS)

Expeditors International of Washington

CEVA Logistics

Hitachi Transport System

Dachser

GEODIS

Toll Group

Applications of logistics can be seen in a number of industries. Logistics services (3PL and 4PL) are the third-party logistics that provide logistics services to other companies which include inventory management, freight, customs, shipping, distribution, and other services. A fourth party logistics manages the resources, technology, infrastructure, supply chain solutions, and procurement.

During the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, third-party and fourth-party logistics played a very prominent part in activities for emergency shipments of facial masks, sanitizers, ventilators, gowns, gloves, PPE kits, respirators, and other COVID supplies and equipment.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.7.

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services or 4PL

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.8.

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

Elements

Food and Groceries

Automotive

Technological

Retailing

Other

Detailed TOC of Global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market:

