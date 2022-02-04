|Series
|RIKS 26 0216
|RIKS 37 0115
|Settlement Date
|02/09/2022
|02/09/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,855
|5,085
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|106.238
|/
|-0.050
|96.610
|/
|1.250
|Total Number of Bids Received
|18
|39
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|6,961
|11,940
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|12
|13
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|12
|13
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|106.238
|/
|-0.050
|96.610
|/
|1.250
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|106.322
|/
|-0.070
|96.750
|/
|1.240
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|106.238
|/
|-0.050
|96.610
|/
|1.250
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|106.270
|/
|-0.058
|96.658
|/
|1.247
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|106.322
|/
|-0.070
|96.750
|/
|1.240
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|106.150
|/
|-0.029
|96.080
|/
|1.290
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|106.262
|/
|-0.056
|96.488
|/
|1.259
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.19
|2.35
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKS 37 0115
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
