United States College Course Materials Market Report 2022: Outlook for the Higher Education Publishing Industry and Sales Projections, 2021-2023

The State of College Course Materials Trends 2021-2023 is now available and focuses on the market conditions and the trends that are likely to persist into the next several years.
The report provides the outlook for the higher education publishing industry and sales segment projections through 2023.The College Course Materials reports provide an overview of the changing market for instructional resources in higher education in the U.S. and how the college publishing industry is both impacted by market changes and helps shape the market opportunities.
The report also provides statistical data of the changes in market demand for postsecondary education and sizing and context to the market segments of new course materials - both print and digital.
Among the trends explored in this report that are shaping market opportunities and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future are:
- Contraction of the number of institutions of higher education
- Decline in total undergraduate enrollment.
- Growing acceptance among faculty of OER
- Growth of short-term courses with credentials not degree credits
- Changing strategies for the development, sales and distribution of course materials
Key Topics Covered:
METHODOLOGY
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 1: MARKET SIZE & ENROLLMENT
INSTITUTION TYPES AND NUMBERS
- Public vs. Private
- For-Profit/Nonprofit Split among Private Institutions
- Institutions with First-Year Undergraduates
- Institutional Closure and Consolidation
WHERE STUDENTS ARE ENROLLED
- 2-Year Down, 4-Year Up
- Fall 2021 Enrollment
- Shifting Market for For-Profit Institutions
- The Appeal of Distance Education
DEGREES BY THE NUMBERS
FIELDS OF STUDY
CHAPTER 2: POLICY & FUNDING
INTRODUCTION
- COSTS OF ATTENDING COLLEGE IN 2020-2021
COSTS OF ATTENDING COLLEGE IN 2021-2022
FEDERAL FUNDING FOR HIGHER EDUCATION
- Proposed Postsecondary Education Funding
COVID-19 AID
EDUCATION DEPARTMENT RENEWS PUSH FOR OVERSIGHT
- Also on the Education Department's Docket in Summer 2021
- More Oversight for For-Profit Colleges
STATE SUPPORT FOR HIGHER EDUCATION
- Federal Funding Helps
- 2-Year Colleges
- Looking ahead
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT
- COVID Relief Funds Aid Workforce Ed efforts
CHAPTER 3: COURSE MATERIALS
INTRODUCTION
CONTINUED DECLINE IN COURSE MATERIALS SPEND
- Student Preference
PUBLISHERS HASTEN PIVOT TO DIGITAL
- Segmenting Industry Sales
OPERATING PERFORMANCE OF PROVIDERS AND DISTRIBUTERS
- Pearson Unbundles Higher Ed Content
- Cengage Reorganizes
- Digital Growth is McGraw Hill Revenue driver
- Wiley's Education Publishing Finally on the Rise
- Chegg did generate Revenue from Textbooks
- DSS Is Positive Point in BNED's Year
OPEN EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
- Open Stax and CORE Get Ed Department Funding
- Xanedu Expands Open Partnerships
- Using HEERF Grants for Free College Textbooks
CHAPTER 4: TRENDS AND INDUSTRY ADAPTATIONS
INTRODUCTION
MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS IN 2020
HEATED M&A MARKET CONTINUES IN 2021
- edX Is Game-Changer for 2U
MORE FOCUS ON WORKFORCE EDUCATION
- Cengage Group Reorg Highlights Workforce Ed
- Growth Strategies Pay off for Wiley
CHAPTER 5: CONCLUSIONS & OUTLOOK
INTRODUCTION
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
- Enrollment
- College Degree Alternative
TRADITIONAL COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES ADAPTING TO NEW REALITIES
- Tuition Cuts
- Digital Movement
OUTLOOK FOR COLLEGE COURSE MATERIALS
