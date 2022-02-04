New York, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thermoplastic Polyolefin Market by Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227720/?utm_source=GNW

0% in 2020. Automotive is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of TPOs during the forecast period, followed by building & construction in terms of volume. TPOs are used for exterior body parts such as bumpers, rocker panels, body seals, automotive gaskets, doors & windows, and other parts. Recent developments in TPO have enabled their use in underhood applications in the automobile industry.



Compounded TPO is projected to be the largest segment by type in Thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) market

Based on type, compounded TPO accounted for the majority share of the TPO market in 2020.These TPOs are high-performance elastomers engineered to improve the performance of a broad range of end-products and applications.



The increasing adoption in the automotive industry to reduce the weight of vehicles and improve their fuel efficiency helps to drive the TPOs market.Also, TPOs can be processed by various techniques such as injection molding, profile extrusion, thermoforming, and blow molding.



It is weather-resistant and does not degrade on exposure to solar radiation. Hence, it is extensively used in making roofs and other outdoor applications.



Automotive is projected to be the largest segment by application in Thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) market

The automotive industry led the TPOs market in 2020. The TPOs market in the automotive segment is projected to grow owing to increased competition among players to provide lightweight and robust auto parts, growing demand for vehicles, supportive government policies, development of transportation infrastructure, and rapid economic growth.



APAC accounts for the largest share in Thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) market by region

The TPOs market in APAC accounted for the largest share of the overall market in 2020.The demand for TPO is expected to grow due to the developing construction and automotive sectors.



In APAC, Japan dominated the TPOs market in 2020, followed by China and South Korea.The market is projected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Strong growth in automobile sales is expected to drive the market for TPOs in the region. Besides, the growth of the construction sector is expected to enhance the market.



Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and sub segments and information gathered through secondary research.



The break-up of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation – C-level Executives – 30%, Director level – 20%, and Others* – 50%

• By Region – North America– 30%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 25%, South America– 10%, and Middle East & Africa- 15%

Notes: Others include sales, marketing, and product managers.



Tier 1: >USD 1 Billion; Tier 2: USD 500 million–1 Billion; and Tier 3:

The leading players in the thermoplastic polyolefin market are Dow Inc (US), Mitsui Chemical, Inc (Japan), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), LydondellBasell Industries N.V. (US), Ineos Group Ltd (UK), Boealis AG (Austria), Formossa Plastic Corporation (Taiwan), RTP Company (US), The Mitsubhishi Chemical Holding Group (Japan), and others.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) market on the basis of type, by application, and region.The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products & services, key strategies, expansions, new product developments, acquisition and recent developments associated with the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the Thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of market sizes for the overall market and subsegments across verticals and regions.

2. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders understand the major competitors and gain insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes expansions, new product developments, and joint ventures.

4. The report includes the COVID-19 impact on the Thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227720/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________