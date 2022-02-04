Unsplash Launches 3D Collection

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

MONTREAL, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unsplash, the preeminent image platform for global creators, today announced it now offers 3D assets on the Unsplash Library, providing a premium destination for 3D visuals.

Mikael Cho, Co-Founder and CEO of Unsplash said, “Virtual and augmented reality technologies represent the next stage in the evolution for how we interact with information, and with one another. Creativity and experimentation have always been at the heart of Unsplash, and the growth of 3D, AR and VR represents a huge opportunity for our community.”

The virtual and augmented reality industry is growing steadily. According to a 2021 report, the global augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality market is forecast to reach close to 300 billion U.S. dollars by 2024. It is expected all technologies likely will grow faster due to the pandemic and the high demand for technologies that enable better remote work, faster manufacturing, and also the rising popularity of the metaverse.

“From abstract worlds and textures to photo-realistic interiors and products, we’re witnessing an exciting progression to 3D renders. We are proud to empower our contributor community who are pushing the boundaries of the open imagery movement and are thrilled to be accepting 3D renders to the Unsplash Library,” added Cho.

Some of the popular Unsplash 3D artists include Alexander Shatov, whose 3D work has already been featured in global news publications, Mo Eid, and Richard Horvath. To view more from Unsplash’s 3D collection, visit here.

Started in 2013 as a Tumblr blog, Unsplash was acquired by Getty Images in 2021. Unsplash offers over 1.7 million free high-resolution images, providing an easily searchable online platform for a community of millions of users. The company works with many of the world’s leading brands to curate, amplify and syndicate their content to the platform’s broad audiences. As of 2021, Unsplash has over two billion image downloads across the globe, allowing brands in Unsplash’s unrivalled ecosystem to syndicate targeted images that are seen 22 billion times, and by over 300 million people, each month.

About Unsplash

Founded as a blog with ten photos in 2013, Unsplash has since grown into the most used image asset platform in the world. Unsplash provides a platform for sharing exclusively curated, world-class images, free for use. With more than 100 million image downloads and 20 billion image views per month, Unsplash has become a leading source for visuals on the internet, used by millions of creators worldwide. The photos on Unsplash are contributed by a community of photographers, ranging from amateurs and professionals to large organizations, and more. The Unsplash mission is to make world-class images accessible to enable everyone to create.

About Getty Images:

Getty Images is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves over 1 million customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 450,000 contributors and more than 300 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with over 135 million images dating back to the beginning of photography.

