DOTOLI Group at Compass Announces Partnership With Habitat for Humanity of Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DOTOLI Group is a laser-focused residential real estate team assisting clients with buying, selling, and leasing real estate in the greater Fort Lauderdale area. They are passionate about supporting the communities they serve in South Florida. The team has committed to a donation in honor of every DOTOLI client in 2022 with the goal of building a new home for a family in need with the help of Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

"I am excited to give back to the community I love, where I am raising my family, and where I serve the real estate community. Forming this partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Broward allows us to build a new home for a deserving Broward family. I am grateful for this opportunity to show my appreciation for the continued support of our clients, friends, family, and peers", said Josh Dotoli, Principal and Founder of DOTOLI Group.

Habitat for Humanity of Broward makes it possible for hard-working families to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. Habitat Broward provides a hand-up, not a handout, to families willing to roll up their sleeves and help build affordable homes for the neighbors and their own families. Successful Habitat families make and attend a year of financial and life skills training to earn a zero percent mortgage on a modest, affordable home. These homes improve families' health, increase youth graduation rates, increase family safety, and build intergenerational wealth.

"The DOTOLI Group is deeply committed to the community we share and understands just how important homeownership is to a family's future," said Nancy Robin, Habitat Broward CEO and Executive Director. "Habitat Broward is so grateful for their commitment to making the dream of homeownership possible for a hard-working local family."

The home will be a single-story, three-bedroom, two-bathroom, and about 1,300 square foot home. The home is located in a community with two parks 76 townhomes on 9 acres. The home is set to be built by the end of Q4 2022. The DOTOLI team and volunteers will help make this home from the ground up and present the keys to the selected Broward family once complete. There will be a public ribbon-cutting ceremony to honor the chosen Broward family at the end of the build.

