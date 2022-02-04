The global blood collection devices market is projected to reach USD7.8billion by 2026 from USD 5.7billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.0%

New York, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blood Collection Devices Market by Product, Needles & Syringes, Blood Bags, Monitors), Method, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05213580/?utm_source=GNW

However, complexities of storage and shipping and a lack of skilled professionals restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Automated blood collection segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The blood collection devices available in the market are based on two major methods— manual and automated blood collection method.The automated blood collection segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of the automated blood collection segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for safer procedures and the availability of advanced blood collecting products.However, the most widely used method in the blood collection devices market is manual blood collection.



This segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2021.



Hospitals, ASCs, &Nursing Homes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the blood collection devices market in 2021

Hospitals, ASCs, & Nursing Homes are estimated to account for the largest share of the blood collection market in 2021. the hospitals, ASCs, & nursing homes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the blood collection devices market. The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the rise in the number of trauma cases, as well as C-sections and organ transplants, have ensured the demand for blood collection equipment and devices in hospital facilities and expanded capabilities are driving the growth of this market.



North America is expected to dominate the blood collection devices market in 2021

North America (comprising the US and Canada) is expected to account for the largest share of the global blood collection devices market in 2021, followed by Europe.Factors such as increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising incidence of blood disorders, better healthcare facilities, and the presence of major manufacturers in the region are stimulating the growth of the blood collection devices market in North America.



However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2(30%), and Tier 3 (25%)

• By Designation: C-level (45%), Director-level (30%), and Others (25%)

• By Region: North America (35%), Europe (30%), Asia Pacific (25%), Latin America (5%), and Middle East & Africa (5%)



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• Haematonics (US)

• Terumo BCT (US)

• Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

• Grifols,S.A (Spain)

• Nipro Medical Corporation (Japan)

• Greiner Holding (Austria)

• Quest Diagnostics (US)

• SARSTEDT AG & Co. (Germany)

• Macopharma (France)

• Smiths Medical (US)

• Cardinal Health (US)

• Retractable Technologies (US)

• Liuyang Sanli Medical Technology Development (China)

• F.L. Medical S.R.L (Italy)

• AB Medical (South Korea)

• APTCA SPA (Italy)

• Jiangsu Micsafe Medical Technology CO., LTD. (China)

• Disera Tibbi Malzeme Lojistik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.? (Turkey)

• Ajosha Bio Teknik Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Preq Systems (India)

• CML Biotech (India)

• Lmb Technologie GmbH (Germany)

• Mitra Industries Private Limited (India)

• Neomedic Limited (UK).



Research Coverage

• The report studies the blood collection devices market based on method, application, product, end user, and region

• The report analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth

• The report evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

• The report studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total blood collection devices market

• The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to five major regions





Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the blood collection devices offered by the key 25 players in the blood collection devices market. The report analyzes the blood collection devices market by method, application, product, end user, and region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various blood collection devices, their adoption, and usage across key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new product launches & approvals, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the blood collection market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the blood collection market.

