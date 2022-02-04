Islandsbanki hf.: Íslandsbanki’s Nomination Committee requests proposals for candidates to serve on the Bank’s Board of Directors

English Icelandic

Íslandsbanki‘s Annual General Meeting will be held on 17 March 2022 at 16:00 (GMT).

The Bank’s Nomination Committee has an advisory role when it comes to the election of Board members and submits a reasoned proposal at shareholders’ meetings where election of Board members is on the agenda, of candidates to serve on the Board. For further information on the Committee’s role, please see the Committee’s Rules of Procedure, which can be accessed here.

The Bank’s Nomination Committee invites those interested to submit their candidacies to the Committee. Deadline for declaring candidacy to the Nomination Committee expires at 16:00 (GMT) on 21 February, the Committee will not assess candidates who submit their candidacy after this deadline. The Committee intends to publish its proposal on 3 March 2022.

Candidates are requested to fill out the requisite documentation, which is available here.

Please note that activities by the Nomination Committee, and the deadline for submitting candidacies to the Committee, does not limit a candidate’s right to declare candidacy to the Board of Directors up to the general deadline for declaring candidacy. The general deadline for declaring candidacy to the Board of Directors expires five (5) days before the Annual General Meeting, or at 16:00 (GMT) on 12 March 2022.

The nomination committee can be reached by contacting nominationcommittee@islandsbanki.is.

In addition, Icelandic State Financial Investments (ISFI) operates a three-member selection committee that works alongside the Nomination Committee. The ISFI Selection Committee, on behalf of the State, appoints parties who have the right to participate in the boards of directors of banks or undertakings falling under the auspices of the agency.

According to a contractual agreement between Íslandsbanki and ISFI, the Bank’s Nomination Committee and the ISFI Selection Committee shall ensure that when the Board of Directors is elected, the group of candidates satisfies at all times the statutory requirements on board composition, as regards both breadth of knowledge and gender ratio.

For further information:

Investor Relations – Margrét Lilja Hrafnkelsdóttir, ir@islandsbanki.is and tel: +354 844 4033.

Public Relations – Edda Hermannsdóttir, pr@islandsbanki.is and tel: +354 844 4005.

