Global Diabetic Food Markets, 2022-2027: Demand Propelled by the Expanding Use of Artificial Sweeteners as a Replacement for Sugar

Global Diabetic Food Market will reach US$ 14.66 Billion by 2027



Worldwide, the prevalence of diabetes is rising; according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2021, 463 million people exist with diabetes globally. By 2045, this number will increase to some 700 million diabetics globally. Lifestyle and dietary modes play an important role in adopting diabetic food for those suffering from diabetes or pre-diabetes. Diabetic foods are dietary goods that have low carbohydrate and sugar content and assist in controlling glucose levels in the blood. Diabetic food sources deviate significantly from the regular diet of an average person.



Market Drivers for Diabetic Food Industry

The prime whip for the growth of the Diabetic Food market is the growing diabetic population. Increasing awareness about the health diabetic concerns, issues and increasing obesity are also contributing to the development of the Diabetic Food industry. Moreover, the expanding use of artificial sweeteners such as acesulfame potassium, aspartame, and neo-tame as a replacement for sugar is again expected to propel the market's growth.



Dietary Beverage is Leading the Demand of Diabetic Food Industry

Based on application, Diabetic Food Market includes Confectionery, Ice Creams and Jellies, Dietary Beverages, Baked Products, Dairy Products and Others (including snacks). Dietary beverage is emerging as the leading application, owing to the high demand for sugar-free and low-calorie beverages. A Dietary Beverages is simply a varied diet that people with type 2 diabetes or even above blood pressure should use to control better symptoms and potentially dangerous complications of high blood glucose.



Further, dairy products such as butter, ice cream, cheese, and other milk products are completely safe for people with diabetes. These dairy goods have low or no sugar and provide several other essential nutrients that help diabetics maintain healthy body weight.



Diabetic Food Market will grow with a CAGR of 5.82% from 2021-2027

Although, distribution channels like Super Markets and Hyper Markets and Health Food Store offered easy availability of a wide variety of diabetic food and discount. The sale of diabetic food products through online distribution channels is anticipated to be the fastest-growing distribution channel. Owning to online avenues is convenient and is gaining popularity worldwide to deliver different food products.



Diabetic Food Market was worth US$ 10.44 Billion in 2021

In terms of region, North America holds a significant market share due to the presence of the largest population pool experiencing chronic disorders coupled with a more significant number of health-conscious populations in the region. In 2018, as per American Diabetes Association, 34.2 million Americans, a population of 10.5%, had diabetes. 1.6 million Americans had type 1 diabetes, with 187,000 adolescents and children.



Besides, Europe is to witness lucrative demand growth on account of increasing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle in the region. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growth, particularly in China, India, and Japan, owing to rapid globalization, growing population, and increasing disposable income among consumers.



COVID-19 Impact on the Diabetic Foods Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting Diabetic food through economic and social systems shocks, food system disruptions, and gaps in essential health and nutrition services coverage. In low- and middle-income countries, food systems must adapt and strengthen food and nutrition security in the wake of COVID-19.



Competitive Landscape

The key plans adopted by the companies to expand in the Diabetic Food industry are mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and agreements & collaborations. These strategies would yield strong performing products. The top players in the market are Unilever PLC, Nestle SA, Kellogg Company, Danone SA and the Coca-Cola Company.



Application - Diabetic Food Market breakup by 6 viewpoints

1. Confectionery

2. Ice Creams and Jellies

3. Dietary Beverages

4. Baked Products

5. Dairy Products

6. Others (including snacks)



Distribution - Diabetic Food Market breakup by 5 viewpoints

1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

2. Health Food Store

3. Discount Store

4. Online Sales

5. Others



Region - Diabetic Food Market breakup by 5 viewpoints

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East & Africa

5. South America

Company Analysis:

1. Unilever PLC

2. Nestle SA

3. Kellogg Company

4. Danone SA

5. The Coca-Cola Company

All key players have been covered from 3 viewpoints

Overview

Recent Developments

Revenue Analysis

