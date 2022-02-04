The land survey equipment market is estimated to be USD 7.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Land Survey Equipment Market by Application, Solution, End User, Industry And Region - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03932648/?utm_source=GNW

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) refers to the technical interoperability and compatibility between various satellite navigation systems, such as modernized GPS and Galileo, among others.Wireless communication and network systems offer a new line of GNSS applications by sending differential position corrections to GNSS users.



Timing accuracy provides overall improvements in system performance in terms of quality and efficiency.The GNSS technology is selectively used in wireless networks as most protocols and algorithms in wireless networks are operation-specific for position information.



Advancements in networking have benefited survey end users in terms of data accuracy.



Mobile technology for land surveys

As mobile phones are accessible to everyone, surveyors are turning to mobile phones as instruments to conduct surveys.Mobile land survey information services empower surveyors with quick access to information they need while they are in the survey area.



Mobile technology helps in providing spatial context to understand the collected data, which can be later processed with the survey software.This real-time information flow has multiple uses, allowing surveyors greater efficiency and effectivity.



A number of applications are available to upgrade smartphones into theodolites.These applications are cost-effective and help in quick land surveys.



Mobile technology is also vital in military operations where surveying, targeting, and reconnaissance are essential. Topcon Corporation, a leading manufacturer of land survey equipment, introduced a new mobile data collector, which runs on Windows Mobile and is equipped with an internal GPS system and 3G modem. The device allows real-time positioning and enables a connection with robotic total stations from a distance of up to 300 meters. Leading players are entering this new market as the demand for mobile land surveys is expected to rise in the coming years.

Hardware: The largest segment of the Land survey equipment market, by Solution.



Hardware of land survey equipment includes GNSS systems, levels, laser, 3D laser scanners, Total stations, Theodolites, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and Machine control systems used in several industries across the globe.



Mining & Construction: The fastest-growing segment of the land survey equipment market, by Industry. “

Land survey equipment have significant use in the mining & construction industry to measure, map, and monitor mines and construction sites.The growth of the construction industry is one of the major factors driving the land survey equipment market, which is attributed to rapid urbanization in emerging economies of Asia and Africa.



According to the Global Construction Outlook 2021, the global construction industry is expected to grow at an average of 2.8% during the next five years. Construction contracts are also increasing with rising in construction activities worldwide. Mining includes mineral exploration, mine planning, manufacturing plant establishment, and infrastructural development. These activities are carried out with the aid of land survey equipment, such as total stations, GNSS receivers, levels, and UAVs, which provide solutions to analyze exploration data sets such as geologic maps, radiometric surveys, and mineral deposits. For instance, total stations are extensively used in geodetic and engineering survey measurements



Layout Points: The fastest-growing segment of the land survey equipment market, by Application. “

Layout points refers to construction plans interpreted by marking the coordinates of new structures.This ensures that ongoing projects are being developed as per planned designs.



These points also help in proposed improvements in existing projects, along with ensuring prompt completion. This segment is projected to reach USD 2,938.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.15%. In the past few decades, research has been focused on the use of IT to plan layouts; for instance, 4D simulations, AI, virtual reality, and BIM, which can help optimize the layout plan during various phases of construction.



Commercial: The fastest-growing segment of the land survey equipment market, by End User. “

In the commercial segment, land survey equipment is used in the construction, agricultural, mining, oil & gas industries, as well as in forestry, telecommunications, electricity, and water utilities.Land survey equipment manufacturers are constantly upgrading their equipment to produce more technically advanced equipment to meet the demand from land surveyors and land survey service providers for better and enhanced land survey equipment.



Due to various technological advancements, such as GNSS technology for survey purposes, the adoption of land survey equipment for commercial purposes is expected to increase, leading to high demand. Furthermore, increasing construction activities in Asia Pacific, Africa, and North America, increasing mining activities globally, and focused efforts on better precision farming are other factors contributing to the growth of the commercial segment.



Asia Pacific: The largest contributing region in the land survey equipment market.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for land survey equipment in terms of demand as well as presence of key land survey equipment manufacturers. The region accounted for a total share of 37.65% of the global Land survey equipment market in 2020. Asia Pacific has many developing countries that invest a good amount of money in building infrastructure. The region also has several countries like India, Indonesia, etc., which have agriculture as their main source of income. Also, the mining business in Asia Pacific countries like China, Australia, etc., is fairly large. This results in a high requirement of land survey equipment in the Asia Pacific.



Hexagon AB (Sweden), Trimble Inc. (US), Topcon (Japan), CHC-Navigation (China), Hi-Target (China), U-Blox Holding AG (Switzerland), and Hudaco Industries (South Africa) are some of the leading players operating in the land survey equipment market report.



