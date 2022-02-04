Minim President Recognized on Parks Associates’ Annual List of Top Leaders In Technology

Company Co-Founder and CMO Nicole Zheng honored among top tech titans for contributions in connected home and security innovation

MANCHESTER, NH, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent WiFi software and Motorola home networking products under an exclusive global brand license, today announces that Company President and Chief Marketing Officer Nicole Zheng has been named to Parks Associates' inaugural list of Top Leaders In Technology . Recognizing industry leaders from ADT to Samsung, the research group’s annual list commends these executives for their pivotal contributions to the growth of the digital lifestyle and technology markets.

“It's awesome to highlight all the leaders in technology, but it brings me great joy to highlight the women who are building our future and leading the way,” said Elizabeth Parks , President and CMO, Parks Associates. “Nicole Zheng is one of them and I love that she is noted as a 2021 Top Leader in Technology, Connected Home and Security. She has an amazing background, drive and passion for the industries we research and the role of technology in our future. Thank you, Nicole, for helping lead the way and for being an amazing role model for all the other women in technology.”

Leading the charge on Minim's latest enhancements to its Intelligent Motorola Networking devices and AI-driven software, Zheng has made significant contributions in the development of the company’s personal networking solutions. Her achievements in the rapidly-expanding field have led to her recognition on Parks Associates' premiere list of Top Leaders In Technology . Receiving annual updates, the list highlights ground-breaking progress across the consumer technology and small-to-medium business (SMB) markets through innovation, thought leadership and participation at Parks Associates' annual events .

"It's an uncertain but innovative time in the connected home industries, with opportunities and challenges presenting themselves to the different verticals we study," continued Elizabeth Parks. "From healthcare to security to energy management to video entertainment, sports and gaming, we see consumers embracing technology in new ways. It is an honor to highlight these industry influencers helping to improve the user experience, innovate solutions and build the business for consumer and SMB technologies."

Adoption and usage of home services saw significant growth and evolution in 2021, with 74% of U.S. Broadband Households now owning a home network router and 86% of smart home device owners indicating they want a unified app to control their devices (Parks Associates). Driven by Nicole's deep understanding of the broadband and consumer electronic markets, Minim proactively meets the needs of today's homes with an intelligent portfolio of Motorola networking products and intuitive mobile app. Minim's next-generation DOCSIS 3.1 products , AX mesh portfolio and the moto sync app are available to consumers at leading retailers nationwide and on MotorolaNetwork.com. At CES, the company became the first networking provider with In-App Live Chat and announced a mesh portfolio expansion this year .

"Nicole is always thinking five steps ahead— whether it be for product roadmap development, software R&D or direct-to-consumer marketing strategy," said Minim CEO Gray Chynoweth. "Her eye for detail and strategic execution has been instrumental to Minim's efforts to expand nationwide and remains integral to our mission to deliver safe and supportive WiFi to families around the globe. We are pleased to join Parks Associates in congratulating Nicole on this well-deserved recognition."

Details about Parks Associates' inaugural Top Leaders in Technology List and the list of winners in all categories are available at: https://www.parksassociates.com/blog/article/pr-12302021

About Minim

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim’s cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com .

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Celebrating its 35th year in 2021, Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services, and executive networking experiences and conferences.

The company's expertise includes home automation, control systems and security, digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, internet and video services, connected health and independent living solutions, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer electronics, and energy management solutions.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

