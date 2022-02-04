Worldwide Oxygen Free Copper Industry to 2027 - by Grade, Product Form, End-use Industry and Geography

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oxygen Free Copper Market based on Grade (Cu-OF and Cu-OFE), Product Form (Wire, Strips, Busbar & Rod and Others), End-Use Industry (Electronics & Electrical, Automotive and Others), and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Oxygen Free Copper Market is expected to grow at the rate of 4.13% CAGR by 2027. The primary factors accelerating the oxygen free copper market are increasing demand from the automotive sector of oxygen free copper, surging demand for high-quality materials in the aerospace, defense, and transportation industries, and the evolution of electronics. Furthermore, rising concerns over environmental pollution and rising e-commerce leading to high demand for electronic goods in China and India are also few other factors.

Apart from that, the high cost of copper and increasing electrolytic tough pitch (ETP) copper availability as an alternative are the key factors hampering the market growth. Oxygen free copper, referred to as the absence of oxygen in the copper, is a collection of wrought copper alloys and purified through electrolytic processes. The electrolytic refining process is performed to minimize the oxygen level below 0.001% in copper. Oxygen free copper is highly conductive and also presents great chemical purity. Henceforth, it is highly valued and substantially deployed in industrial applications such as the production of semiconductors and superconductors and high vacuum devices such as particle accelerators which include deposition of plasma.



Oxygen Free Copper Market Based on Grade

Cu-OF

Cu-OFE

Oxygen Free Copper Market Based on the Product Form

Wire

Strips

Busbar & Rod

Others

Oxygen Free Copper Market Based on the End-Use Industry

Electronics & Electrical

Automotive

Others

Oxygen Free Copper Market Based on the Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

As per the market by grade, the Cu-OF segment has held the maximum share in the market. The Cu-OF (C10200) is a grade of 99.95% pure copper with 0.001% oxygen content. Its conductivity rating is equal to electrolytic tough pitch (ETP) with a minimum of 101% IACS electrical conductivity. It commonly has a liquidus and solidus melting point of 19,810 Fahrenheit. Its density is 8.94 g/cm3. It is used in innovative scientific equipment, such as electromagnets, magnetometers, and other superconductors.



Further, in the market for product type, the wires segment commanded the oxygen free copper market. This is due to the increasing applications in the consumer electronics, electrical sector, coupled with industrial applications. Wire manufacturers are using oxygen free copper to reduce the number of voids within the wire that hampers electric signal transmission.



In terms of the end-use industry, the automotive industry segment is witnessing major growth in the market. The automotive industry is gaining momentum with the emergence of electric vehicles (EVs) in developing countries, for instance, India. Owing to their high electrical conductivity, they are also mainly being used in battery components of electric vehicles. Additionally, the increasing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries will also foster the growth of this copper type.



According to the geographical analysis, the Asia Pacific is considered the major contributor to market growth. This is due to the fastest socio-economic development in the region. Moreover, this region is a potential market for the growth and demand of electronics & electrical, and automotive, among other industries.



Improving living standards and rising purchasing power among people, mostly in developing countries, will accelerate the oxygen free copper market. The enormous growth in the number of electronic gadgets that include cell phones, smart devices, laptops, and television sets worldwide is increasing the product demand and enhancing the oxygen free copper market growth.



This report represents the list of key players of the oxygen free copper market-SH Copper Products Co., Ltd., Sam Dong America Inc., National Bronze & Metals, Inc., KGHM Polska Miedz S.A., Aviva Metals Inc., KME Mansfeld GmbH, Hussey Copper Ltd., Citizen Metalloys Limited, Luvata and Copper Braid Products.



