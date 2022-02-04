The industrial 3D printing market is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.0%

New York, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial 3D Printing Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Offering, Application, Process, Technology, Industry and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03839376/?utm_source=GNW

There is also a growing demand for 3D printing services as it helps in reducing manufacturers’ costs attributed to the reduction in person-hours and material loss from the conventional manufacturing process.



Market for industrial 3D printing services to have highest CAGR during the forecast period

The industrial 3D printing market for services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.For many companies, 3D printing is unfeasible due to the high associated costs.



Thus, 3D printing services are high in demand as they do not require high initial capital expenditure. Services such as consultation and shipping are also covered under 3D printing services.



Electron beam melting technology segment to have highest growth throughout the forecast period

The electron beam melting technology segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.Electron beam melting technology has proven to be a cost-effective additive manufacturing (AM) solution in the manufacturing of orthopedic implants and parts used in the aerospace industry.



The technology offers design freedom and stacking capabilities.EBM helps to build high-strength parts that make the most of the native properties of the metals used in the process, eliminating impurities that may accumulate when using casting metals or other fabrication methods.



Although the market for EBM is relatively small due to the high costs of printers, it is witnessing high adoption for printing critical components for the aerospace & defense, petrochemical, automotive, and medical industries.



Market for healthcare industry to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The industrial 3D printing market for the healthcare industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. 3D printing in healthcare is a fast-growing subsector. Due to decreased costs of 3D printers and increased availability of CAD/CAM medical software, many hospitals worldwide are acquiring 3D printers. New technological developments have enabled healthcare advances with 3D printing. For instance, customized 3D-printed surgical instruments such as scalpel handles, forceps, or clamps that reduce operating time and provide better surgical outcomes are manufactured from materials such as stainless steel, nylon, titanium alloys, and nickel. The advancements in 3D printing technology are expected to enable healthcare providers to offer a high degree of customized care.



Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The industrial 3D printing market in APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.This region is a lucrative market for industrial 3D printing, owing to industrial development and improving economic conditions.



This region constitutes approximately 60% of the world’s population, resulting in the high growth of various industries, such as automotive and healthcare.Global manufacturers having their presence in APAC in terms of manufacturing facilities, distribution systems, and sales offices are easing the supply of 3D printing components in this region.



Establishing regional centers for industrial 3D printing training, research, and education in Asian countries is expected to provide skilled operators for 3D printing systems. These factors are expected to contribute to the regional market growth.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the industrial 3D printing market space. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America –40%, APAC– 30%, Europe – 20%, and RoW – 10%

The report profiles key players in the industrial 3D printing market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Stratasys (US), 3D Systems (US), Materialise (Belgium), EOS (Germany), GE Additive (US), ExOne (US), voxeljet (Germany), HP (US), SLM Solutions (Germany), Renishaw (UK), Protolabs (US), CleenGreen3D (Ireland), Optomec (US), Groupe Gorgé (France), Ultimaker (The Netherlands), Beijing Tiertime (China) XYZprinting (Taiwan), Höganäs (Sweden), Covestro (Royal DSM) (Germany), Desktop Metal (US), Nano Dimension (Israel), Formlabs (US), Carbon (US), TRUMPF (Germany), and Markforged (US).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the industrial 3D printing market on the basis of offering, process, technology, application, industry, and geography.The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the industrial 3D printing market and forecasts the same till 2026 (including analysis of COVID-19 impact on the market).



Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the industrial 3D printing ecosystem.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the industrial 3D printing market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product launches, deals, and expansions.

4. The analysis of the top 25 companies, based on the strength of the market rank as well as the product footprint will help stakeholders visualize the market positioning of these key players.

