The automatic segment of the global food & beverage processing equipment market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market by Type, Application, Mode of Operation, End-Product Form and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04751615/?utm_source=GNW

With the growing preference for healthy and functional foods, manufacturers are expected to adopt new equipment to fulfill the demand for healthy functional foods & beverages. The expansion of food manufacturing capacities and growth of the food processing industry in emerging economies will also support the growth of the food & beverage processing equipment market.



The market for processing segment, by type, is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period."

The processing segment dominated the market for food & beverage processing equipment and was valued at USD 37.41 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The rapidly growing bakery products, dairy products, and beverages industries are also expected to accelerate the demand for equipment for faster and more efficient processing to meet consumer demand.



The market for solid, by end product form segment dominated the food & beverage processing equipment market in 2020.

The solid segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2026. The increasing trend of consumption of ultra-processed foods such as cakes, biscuits, bread, pizza, fried snacks, and confectionery items contributes to the increased demand for the solid form of food products. The solid form allows easy handling and packaging of end products. The consumption of processed food in the solid form is driven by the fast food and convenience food trends across the globe, with the changing lifestyles in developing and developed countries.



The automatic segment dominated the food & beverage processing equipment market in the market during the forecast period."

The automatic segment of the global food & beverage processing equipment market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2026. Fully automated processing equipment contribute to accurate processing, quick and reliable production processes, optimum utilization of time, reduced labor costs, and controlled operations. International manufacturers offer complete turnkey solutions that are able to conduct pre-processing and actual processing operations and packaging of food products



Asia Pacific region held the largest share, in terms of value, of 29.2%, of the global food & beverage processing equipment market in 2020.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecasted period. The presence of several medium and large-scale companies involved in the production and distribution of food & beverage processing equipment is one of the factors fueling the growth of this market in India and China. The growing consumer base and rising advanced technological developments in the processed food industry are expected to drive the growth of the food & beverage processing equipment market in emerging regions such as the Asia Pacific.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 20%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 45%

• By Designation: D-Level- 35%, C-Level - 25%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, North America - 15%, Europe - 15%, RoW – 30%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Marel (Iceland)

• GEA Group (Germany)

• Bühler (Switzerland)

• JBT (US)

• The Middleby Corporation (US)

• Heat and Control, Inc. (US)

• Alfa Laval (Sweden)

• TNA Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia)

• Bucher Industries (Switzerland)

• Equipamientos Cárnicos, S.L (Spain)

• Clextral (France)

• SPX FLOW (US)

• Bigtem Makine (Turkey)

• FENCO Food Machinery (Italy)

• Krones Group (Germany)

• Finis Food Processing Equipment B.V. (Netherlands)

• Bettcher Industries, Inc. (US)

• Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

• Heat and Control, Inc. (US)

• BAADER (Germany)

• Dover Corporation (US)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the food & beverage processing equipment market on the basis of type, end product-form, mode of operation, application, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global food & beverage processing equipment, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the food & beverage processing equipment market.

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the food & beverage processing equipment market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04751615/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________