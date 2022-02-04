Global CRO Services Market, Forecast to 2026: Inorganic Strategies & Emerging Markets Present Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global CRO market is identified in this report, along with all major global CRO companies. The total CRO market is broken out globally and by geographic region. All major therapeutic areas covered by CROs in the clinical trial process are detailed.
The service areas provided by CROs are extensively covered, as well. The phases of the clinical trial process and the role provided by CROs are detailed in this report, as well. The current report will provide a detailed examination of CRO services, analyzing market trends for CRO services with data from 2020, estimates from 2021 and projections of CAGR through 2026 (forecast period 2021-2026).
This report provides a detailed analysis of the top CROs and evolving roles in the clinical trial process. Faced with the rapid development of new therapies, pharmaceutical companies increasingly turn to CROs. CRO expertise within specific therapeutic areas and experience with new and adaptive study design protocols can reduce costs and study duration.
With typical clinical trials costing nearly $2.5 billion and spanning over a decade, from initial testing to Phase IV and post-market approval, a thriving market exists to lower these costs and timelines. CROs are expected to continue to play an increasing role in many facets of the clinical trial process. Oncology, neurology, cardiovascular, metabolism-diabetes, vaccines and other rapidly growing therapeutic areas that have a significant number of drugs in the clinical trial process are detailed in this report.
Strong demand for CROs leads to heightened market valuations and to a plethora of blockbuster mergers and acquisitions (M&As). M&As led to a few powerful companies with expertise across many areas of the clinical trial process. Niche players are still playing a critical role. Emerging trends and changing dynamics within the CRO industry are analyzed, in detail, in this report.
The report includes:
- 35 tables
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading market players including Charles River Laboratories, Evotec, Frontage Labs, ICON PLC, Medpace, PPD Inc., and Syneos Health
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Trends in the Global Market for CRO Services
- Study Goals and Objectives
- What's New in the Report?
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising R&D Investment
- Market Restraints
- Lack of Skilled Professionals
- Challenges in CRO Outsourcing
- Market Opportunities
- Inorganic Strategies
- Emerging Markets
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19
- Overview of COVID-19 Crisis
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for CROs
- Clinical Trial Delays
- Current Outlook
Chapter 5 Overview: Clinical Trial Process and CRO Functional Services
- Clinical Trial Process and Stages
- Pre-discovery Stage
- Drug Discovery
- Preclinical
- Clinical Stage
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Post-marketing Surveillance and Phase IV Studies
- Regulatory Environment
- FDA Regulation and Impact
- Regulations on Sponsor Activities
- The Declaration of Helsinki
- CDISC Standards
- Current Market Trends
- Existing Drugs for New Indications
- Increased Competition
Chapter 6 Global Market Overview
- Global Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific
Chapter 7 Emerging Trends
- Increasing Complexity of Clinical Trials
- Small Molecule vs. Biologics
- Biosimilars
- Adaptive Design Clinical Trials
- Risk-Based Monitoring
- Real-World Evidence
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Functional Service Provider Relationships
- Offshoring
- Therapeutic Areas in Drug Development
- Immuno-oncology
- Current Pharma/CRO Contracts
- Largest Therapeutic Areas Rely on Key CRO Expertise
Chapter 10 Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Top 11 CROs
- Charles River Laboratories
- Evotec
- Frontage Labs
- Icon plc
- Iqvia
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
- Medpace
- Parexel
- Ppd Inc.
- Syneos Health
- Wuxi Apptec
Other CROs
- Eps International Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Eurofins Scientific
- PSI
- SGS SA
Chapter 12 Appendix: Abbreviations and Acronyms
