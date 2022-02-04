Global CRO Services Market, Forecast to 2026: Inorganic Strategies & Emerging Markets Present Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global CRO market is identified in this report, along with all major global CRO companies. The total CRO market is broken out globally and by geographic region. All major therapeutic areas covered by CROs in the clinical trial process are detailed.

The service areas provided by CROs are extensively covered, as well. The phases of the clinical trial process and the role provided by CROs are detailed in this report, as well. The current report will provide a detailed examination of CRO services, analyzing market trends for CRO services with data from 2020, estimates from 2021 and projections of CAGR through 2026 (forecast period 2021-2026).

This report provides a detailed analysis of the top CROs and evolving roles in the clinical trial process. Faced with the rapid development of new therapies, pharmaceutical companies increasingly turn to CROs. CRO expertise within specific therapeutic areas and experience with new and adaptive study design protocols can reduce costs and study duration.

With typical clinical trials costing nearly $2.5 billion and spanning over a decade, from initial testing to Phase IV and post-market approval, a thriving market exists to lower these costs and timelines. CROs are expected to continue to play an increasing role in many facets of the clinical trial process. Oncology, neurology, cardiovascular, metabolism-diabetes, vaccines and other rapidly growing therapeutic areas that have a significant number of drugs in the clinical trial process are detailed in this report.

Strong demand for CROs leads to heightened market valuations and to a plethora of blockbuster mergers and acquisitions (M&As). M&As led to a few powerful companies with expertise across many areas of the clinical trial process. Niche players are still playing a critical role. Emerging trends and changing dynamics within the CRO industry are analyzed, in detail, in this report.

The report includes:

35 tables

An updated review of the global markets for in vitro toxicity testing and technologies under development

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Technology Assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market for in vitro toxicity testing over the next five years (2021 to 2026)

Evaluation and forecast the overall market size, and corresponding market share analysis by testing method, component, application, technology, end-user industry, and geographic region

Highlights of the impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

Review of key technology developments, latest market trends, and other influential factors such as validation and testing strategies for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and chemicals

Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, and regulatory and legislative issues currently focused on in vitro toxicology

Descriptive company profiles of the leading market players including Charles River Laboratories, Evotec, Frontage Labs, ICON PLC, Medpace, PPD Inc., and Syneos Health

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Trends in the Global Market for CRO Services

Study Goals and Objectives

What's New in the Report?

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising R&D Investment

Market Restraints

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Challenges in CRO Outsourcing

Market Opportunities

Inorganic Strategies

Emerging Markets

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

Overview of COVID-19 Crisis

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for CROs

Clinical Trial Delays

Current Outlook

Chapter 5 Overview: Clinical Trial Process and CRO Functional Services

Clinical Trial Process and Stages

Pre-discovery Stage

Drug Discovery

Preclinical

Clinical Stage

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Post-marketing Surveillance and Phase IV Studies

Regulatory Environment

FDA Regulation and Impact

Regulations on Sponsor Activities

The Declaration of Helsinki

CDISC Standards

Current Market Trends

Existing Drugs for New Indications

Increased Competition

Chapter 6 Global Market Overview

Global Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific

Chapter 7 Emerging Trends

Increasing Complexity of Clinical Trials

Small Molecule vs. Biologics

Biosimilars

Adaptive Design Clinical Trials

Risk-Based Monitoring

Real-World Evidence

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Functional Service Provider Relationships

Offshoring

Therapeutic Areas in Drug Development

Immuno-oncology

Current Pharma/CRO Contracts

Largest Therapeutic Areas Rely on Key CRO Expertise

Chapter 10 Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Top 11 CROs

Charles River Laboratories

Evotec

Frontage Labs

Icon plc

Iqvia

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Medpace

Parexel

Ppd Inc.

Syneos Health

Wuxi Apptec

Other CROs

Eps International Holdings Co. Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific

PSI

SGS SA

Chapter 12 Appendix: Abbreviations and Acronyms

