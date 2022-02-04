TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 01.2022

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – adjustment to full year guidance

TRESU Investment Holding A/S today announces an adjustment to full year guidance for 2021 mainly due to the COVID-19 driven global supply chain disruptions seen across many markets delaying the delivery of some projects within capital sales. However, it is important to note that no projects have been cancelled and the order intake has been high at DKK 422m in 2021 leading to a record high order backlog on December 31, 2021, of DKK 239m giving us confidence regarding 2022. Further, additional resources have been needed related to development of new technology in one capital sales project, which is nearing completion. For the avoidance of doubt, no similar project is ongoing. As a result of both matters, we expect our adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the range 6-8% (previously around 10%).









Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen

CEO

