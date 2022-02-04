True North Mortgage links up with Flinks for easy, secure transfer of financial information for brokers and clients

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True North Mortgage, an industry-leading Canadian mortgage brokerage, has teamed up with Flinks to help further streamline and simplify the mortgage process for its exceptional team of salaried, non-commissioned brokers.



Long an industry disruptor, True North Mortgage is always seeking to create or incorporate new technologies to make ‘getting a mortgage’ a better, more modern experience. Integrating Flinks’ secure financial data platform will allow their brokers easier access to the required financial information on behalf of clients, to fulfill mortgage approvals more quickly.

Obtaining financial documents can be cumbersome and time consuming, for both brokers and clients. Using Flinks, True North Mortgage can power a convenient, fast, and secure transfer of financial information — to save time, reduce stress, and increase broker productivity and service.

Dan Eisner, Founder and CEO of True North Mortgage, is very pleased with the benefits Flinks allows them to unlock for their brokers and clients. “Brokers will rejoice that they can further simplify the mortgage process on behalf of their clients, and clients will breathe a sigh of relief that they can securely allow direct transfer of their information to speed up their process, without having to dig up the information themselves,” he states.

Mr. Eisner believes that innovative digital point solutions are essential to help increase client access to their better rates and mortgage products. He also believes in establishing strong relationships with tech leaders, like Flinks, to empower his team of brokers with the tools that allow them to be a cut above.

“We consider Flinks an excellent addition to our mortgage tech portfolio,” says Mr. Eisner, “and we look forward to the convenience and efficiency afforded through our new venture.”

About True North Mortgage

For over 15 years, True North Mortgage has provided better rates and mortgages, anywhere their clients are in Canada. Through best-in-class mortgage tech, tools and platforms, their salaried, non-commissioned brokerage model allows them to provide unbeatable service to save clients thousands on their mortgages. Easy mortgage application is available online, through chat, over the phone, or in person at 11 store locations across Canada. True North Mortgage was recently named the Canadian Mortgage Professional Magazine (CMP) Top Brokerage of 2021.

