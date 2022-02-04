English Swedish

Karolinska Development AB announces preliminary outcome in rights issue

The preliminary outcome of the rights issue with a subscription period that expired on February 2, 2022 (the "Rights Issue") in Karolinska Development AB ("Karolinska Development" or "the Company"), shows that the Rights Issue was subscribed to approximately 77 percent.

The preliminary outcome shows that 91 438 102 shares, corresponding to approximately 74.5 percent of the shares in the Rights Issue, were subscribed for with support of subscription rights. In addition, notifications have been received to subscribe for 2 974 083 shares without support of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 2.4 percent of the shares in the Rights Issue. The rights issue was thus subscribed for at approximately 76.9 percent.

Through the Rights Issue, Karolinska Development will receive approximately SEK 378 million before deductions for transaction costs and set-off of loans. Through the Rights Issue, Karolinska Development's share capital will increase by SEK 944,122, from SEK 1,756,654 to SEK 2,700,776, and the total number of shares will increase by 94,412,185. Following the Rights Issue, the number of shares in Karolinska Development will amount to 270,077,594.

"I would like to thank all existing shareholders who have participated in the rights issue for the continued support, and warmly welcome new shareholders, including Swedbank Robur Microcap fund and Nyenburgh Holding. The issue provides a strong strengthening of the Company's balance sheet while enabling us to continue investing and developing existing portfolio companies as well as investments in new attractive companies.” says Viktor Drvota, CEO at Karolinska Development.

Those who have subscribed for shares without support of subscription rights will be allocated shares in accordance with the principles stated in the prospectus published by the Company on January 14, 2022. In the event of an allocation, the settlement note is expected to be sent out around 7 February 2022. Subscribed and allocated shares must be paid for in cash in accordance with the instructions on the settlement note. Nominee-registered shareholders will be notified of the allocation in accordance with the nominee's procedures. Only those who receive allocation will be notified. The definitive outcome of the Rights Issue is expected to be announced on February 7, 2022.

Advisors

In connection with the rights issue, Karolinska Development has appointed Erik Penser Bank as financial advisor, and Cirio Advokatbyrå AB as legal advisor.

For additional information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, VD Karolinska Development

E-post: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Karolinska Development AB in brief

Karolinska Development is an investment company that offers investors an opportunity to take part in the value development of several Nordic life science companies. The Company focuses on identifying medical innovations and invests to create, and develop, companies that further develop such innovations into differentiated commercial products, which can make a difference to patients’ lives and generate an attractive return for shareholders.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

