Extraordinary General Meeting of RTX to be held on Friday 4 March 2022

Noerresundby, Denmark, 4 February 2022
Announcement no. 06/2022

Enclosed please find a notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of RTX to be held on Friday 4 March 2022 at 11.00 am at the Company’s address: Stroemmen 6, Noerresundby. The Extraordinary General Meeting is called for final adoption of certain proposals approved at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 27 January 2022.


