Norsk Hydro: Invitation - Hydro's fourth quarter results 2021

English Norwegian

Hydro's fourth quarter results 2021 will be released at 07:00 CET (01:00 EST, 06:00 UTC/GMT) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The quarterly report and presentation slides will be available on www.hydro.com at the same time.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Pål Kildemo will host an audio webcast and a conference call in English at 08:30 CET the same day. Due to the Covid-19 situation, there will be no presentation and press conference at our corporate headquarters.

In order to listen to the presentation, please join the audio webcast. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. To join the conference call and ask questions, register your details using this registration link. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing your dial-in number(s) and PINs.





Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

+4741406376

line.haugetraa@hydro.com