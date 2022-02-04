Worldwide Truck Industry to 2030 - Emergence & Proliferation of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Forklifts Present Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forklift Truck Market by Power Source, by Class, and by End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



At an estimated value of over USD 2.06 billion in 2021, the global forklift truck market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 9.5% to be valued at USD 4.65 billion. Forklift trucks are powered vehicles designed to move or carry heavy objects over a limited distance. Adoption of forklift trucks is popular among industries affiliated with the loading and unloading of goods. These vehicles are commonly used in dockyards, warehouses, and recycling factories among others. These vehicles are used with some attachments such as platforms and grippers for efficient handling of goods and are classified based on their weight bearing capacity.



Market Dynamics and Trends

Rising investments by the market players is expected to drive the market growth. Recent developments in the e-commerce business have created a need for bulk warehousing, which in turn has influenced the growth of forklift truck market. Advantages offered by forklift trucks such as time saving and increased efficiency are also expected to boost their adoption in various industries. Other benefits such as reduced chances of accidents and injuries related to forklifts on work site and rising demand for easy movement and organization of goods are expected to add additional revenue to the forklift truck market. Moreover, technological advancements coupled with the development of infrastructure are expected to further influence market growth. However, high cost of forklift trucks is anticipated to hamper the market growth within the forecast period.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The global forklift truck market is segmented on the basis of power source, class, end use and geography. On the basis of power, source the market is segmented into IC engine powered and electric powered. On the basis of class, the market is segmented into class 1, class 2, class 3, class 4, class 5 and others. On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into retail & wholesale, logistics, automotive, food industry and other end use. Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.



Geographical Analysis

North America is anticipated to hold the lion share of the market due to improved infrastructure and increased industrialization in this region. Also, rapid adoption of forklifts into numerous industries is expected to add revenue to the forklift truck market. Asia Pacific region is predicted to show rapid and consistent growth in terms of market share within the forecast period due to increase in demand for automation in developing countries. Also, factors such as improving economy as well as rise in urbanization are anticipated to further drive market growth in this region.



Competitive Landscape

Lucrative growth opportunities make the forklift truck market extremely competitive. Some of the major players in the market include Crown Equipment Corporation, EP Equipment, Hangcha, Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Kion Group AG, Komatsu Ltd., Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, and others. Strategic alliances, and innovative product launches are key strategies adopted by market players to maintain their market dominance.



