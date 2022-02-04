Celebrate Valentine’s Day with “Love Letters” and the Stars of “L.A. Law” at the Gracie Theatre

BANGOR, MAINE, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popular “L.A. Law” stars and real-life couple Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker will usher in Valentine’s Day with a performance of the Pulitzer Prize nominated A.R. Gurney play, “Love Letters,” on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 5 p.m. at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre. The play, which ran on Broadway for 96 performances with star-studded casts, currently features the former “L.A. Law” stars. In the television series, they portrayed characters who were married to each other. Married for 13 years prior to the roles on “L.A. Law,” the couple recently celebrated their golden anniversary.

“’Love Letters’ follows the lives and loves of two friends. It’s funny, touching, and a wonderful way to spend the evening with someone you care about,” said Jeri Misler, managing artistic director of the Gracie Theatre. “Fans will be excited to know they can have ‘Champagne with the Stars’ after the show for $20.00 a couple!”

Written in 1988, “Love Letters” opened at the off-Broadway Promenade Theatre on March 27, 1989.[1] The show was directed by John Tillinger and originally starred Kathleen Turner and John Rubinstein.[2] Later that year, it ran for 96 performances on Broadway at the Edison Theatre with Jason Robards and Colleen Dewhurst starring in the opening performance.[3] Other performers paired in the Broadway production included Lynn Redgrave and John Clark; Stockard Channing and John Rubinstein; Jane Curtin and Edward Herrmann; Kate Nelligan and David Dukes; Polly Bergen and Robert Vaughn; Timothy Hutton and Elizabeth McGovern; Swoosie Kurtz and Richard Thomas; Elaine Stritch and Cliff Robertson; Nancy Marchand and Fritz Weaver; and Robert Foxworth and Elizabeth Montgomery.[4]

The play centers on two characters, Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, who were born into positions of wealth and status. After becoming friends as children, they begin a lifelong correspondence. Starting with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards, they begin to share confidences as they grow. Over time, the bond between the two grows stronger. What’s created is an evocative, touching, often funny account of their lives and loves.

Jill Eikenberry, in addition to being a five-time Emmy nominee and a winner of a Golden Globe Award appeared on Broadway in several shows including “Moonchildren,” “All Over Town,” and “Watch on The Rhine.” Her film credits include “Between the Lines,” “Butch and Sundance,” “Arthur,” “Rich Kids,” “Hide in Plain Sight,” and “The Manhattan Project.”

Over the last 50 years, Michael Tucker has performed in a variety of theater, television and film productions. He is best known for his eight-year stint in the television series “L.A. Law.” Tucker’s film credits include Woody Allen’s “Radio Days” and “The Purple Rose of Cairo;” Barry Levinson’s “Diner” and “Tin Men;” and Paul Mazursky’s “An Unmarried Woman.”

Fans of “L.A. Law” will enjoy seeing the stars up close. In addition to the performance, patrons can enjoy some “Champagne with the Stars” following the performance for an additional $20.00 per couple.

Tickets for “Love Letters” are $26.50-$42.50 and are available by calling the Gracie Theatre Box Office at 207-941-7888 or visiting the theatre’s website at gracietheatre.com.

The Gracie’s season is made possible with support from Bangor Savings Bank. The theatre also gratefully acknowledges the generous support provided throughout the season by additional show sponsors including Downeast Toyota, Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery, the Mimi Foundation and Pepsi.

Completed in October of 2009, The Gracie is Husson University's center for the fine and performing arts. This beautiful 500-seat theatre is considered one of Maine’s premier performance venues. In addition, The Gracie also serves as a learning platform for students from the New England School of Communications in digital audio, sound mixing, set design and construction, lighting, acting and electronics.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to an analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

