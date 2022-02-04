GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) Emerging as Leader as Blockchain Upends Conventional Finance World

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “The Payment Revolution: Blockchain Changing the Game.”

Derided by some not long ago as a misunderstood derivative of cryptocurrency, blockchain is now a mainstream technology that is upending the conventional finance world. The name blockchain is derived from individual pieces of data being recorded on immutable “blocks” that are linked together through a “chain,” or publicly accessible network. The blocks can include any type of data, including transaction details about money being exchanged, and are uniquely identified with unchangeable code.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging fintech company offering proprietary blockchain ledger and smart contract token technologies to create seamless payment processing solutions using digital encryption keys to verify, secure and record details of each transaction conducted within its private system. The company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products and fraud detection, improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients.

About GreenBox POS

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.GreenBoxPOS.com .

