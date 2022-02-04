SFLMaven CEO Joe Ladin Joined Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq TradeTalks to Talk Trends and Ecommerce in the Jewelry Space

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to announce that Joe Ladin, the Company’s CEO, was invited to participate in an interview with Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq TradeTalks this week for a deeper look at key trends around the Valentine’s Day holiday as well as in the ecommerce space in the jewelry industry.

Please find the entire interview here .

In the interview, Mr. Ladin discussed key trends in the jewelry space based on SFLMaven’s recent trends and observations, and the Company’s performance with core customers.

One central point that emerged during the interview is that it has become easier for consumers to actively engage with graphic imagery in the jewelry space online. People can easily move from admiration to targeted commerce through the mechanism of tagging on social media and other areas of the web. In other words, it is easier to simply click and buy when you see something you like. That has helped pushed sales conversions higher for companies like SFLMaven.

In addition, as noted by Ladin in the interview, the smartwatch craze appears to be slowing down, making way once again for more traditional watches. Last year was an important transition back toward more traditional watches, and Ladin sees this trend continuing, and acting as a tailwind for sales.

Ladin also noted that recent trends among celebrities have been influencing the broad jewelry market. He expects that dynamic to continue, supporting growing demand for “chunkier” jewelry items, as evidenced by recent high-profile pieces popularized by celebrities like Megan Fox and Ariana Grande.

