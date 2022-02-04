Global Legal AI Software Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Legal AI Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032048/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 28.4% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 27.9% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 29.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $121.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.6% CAGR
- The Legal AI Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$121.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$399.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.6% and 24.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.9% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
- Casetext
- Cognitiv+
- Everlaw
- Ey Riverview Law
- IBM
- Kira
- Klarity
- Lawgeex
- Legalsifter
- Lexisnexis
- Luminance
- Nalanda Technology
- Neota Logic
- Omni Software Systems
- Opentext
- Pensieve
- Ross Intelligence
- Thomson Reuters
- Veritone
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032048/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI Software
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Corporate Legal
Departments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Corporate Legal
Departments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Law Firms by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Law Firms by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI Software
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: USA Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI Software
by End-Use - Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate
Legal Departments, Law Firms and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI
Software by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI
Software by End-Use - Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate
Legal Departments, Law Firms and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 21: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI Software
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI Software
by End-Use - Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate
Legal Departments, Law Firms and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI Software
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: China Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI Software
by End-Use - Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate
Legal Departments, Law Firms and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 29: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI
Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI
Software by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI
Software by End-Use - Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate
Legal Departments, Law Firms and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 35: France Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI
Software by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI
Software by End-Use - Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate
Legal Departments, Law Firms and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 39: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI
Software by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI
Software by End-Use - Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate
Legal Departments, Law Firms and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI Software
by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI Software
by End-Use - Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate
Legal Departments, Law Firms and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: UK Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI Software by
Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 48: UK 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI Software by
End-Use - Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate
Legal Departments, Law Firms and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 51: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI
Software by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI
Software by End-Use - Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI
Software by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI
Software by End-Use - Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI Software
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corporate
Legal Departments, Law Firms and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 59: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI
Software by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI
Software by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Legal AI
Software by End-Use - Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Legal AI
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 34
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032048/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________