Branded Legacy, Inc. Discloses Outlook and Strategy for 2022

Orlando, FL, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures releases Company strategy and outlook for 2022 as well a Q4 recap of 2021.



Branded Legacy, Inc. completes a letter to shareholders disclosing updates from Q4 of 2021 and the outlook and strategy for 2022. The first priority of the Company is sales and revenue growth. CEO Jermain Strong writes, “First and foremost, sales are the Company’s top priority in the first quarter.” The letter continues to address the hiring of new President Brandon White, four new sales executives, upcoming product launches, and a strategic operational approach to streamlining productivity.



Additionally, the letter mentions the Company’s new corporate location at 37 N Orange Ave, Suite 304, Orlando, FL 32801 and implementing a new CRM tool to help manage/grow the expanding customer base. The Company has set out to make Versatile Industries, LLC more involved in 2022 as the search to acquire companies that benefit the Branded Legacy portfolio continues.



President of Branded Legacy, Brandon White has taken the reins of filing the Form S-1 registration statement by retaining a new SEC attorney to represent the Company as well as to navigate the process of filing the statement. This new attorney, Burningham Law Group, has been proven to be very proficient in their work, and we feel confident in their ability to aid in this approval process. The Company is working diligently to go to the next level for investors, and with the help of new counsel, it is expected to happen very soon.



Vice President of Branded Legacy, Matthew Nichols, states, “We are eager to get the S-1 filed as quickly as possible and feel confident with all the moving pieces. Even more so, we are excited to see our customers enjoying our products.”



About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.



About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com



About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.



Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.



www.brandedlegacy.com

(407)337-0642

info@brandedlegacy.com

