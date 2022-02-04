PURA Anticipates Revenue Boost From USMJ Cannabis Ecommerce Expansion

Dallas, TX, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced the company anticipates a revenue boost from North American Cannabis Holding’s (OTC Pink: USMJ) recently announced Cannabis Ecommerce Expansion.

PURA recently sold its EVERx CBD Sports Fitness Beverage line to USMJ in exchange for a royalty agreement. EVERx is available for sale on USMJ’s ecommerce site, www.USMJ.com . EVERx is a leading CBD beverage within the sports nutrition market. USMJ’s cannabis ecommerce expansion is expected to boost EVERx sales and in turn, royalty payments to PURA.

PURA anticipates generating $1 million in revenue in 2022 with the potential to reach $10 million in revenue this year. The $10 million revenue opportunity is enhanced by the progress of PURA’s co-op partners like USMJ.

PURA sold EVERx to USMJ last year to begin focusing on its recently launched co-op of hemp growers and processors to raise market awareness around the multitude of yet to be realized uses of hemp and build a brand name to benefit all co-op participants under the name Farmersville Hemp.

PURA recently published a 2022 strategic overview detailing the company’s plan to grow revenue and increase shareholder value by driving market wide demand for the “multitude of yet to be realized uses of hemp.”

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

