Amuse Partners With International Cannabis Brand Cookies to Power Its E-Commerce Delivery Platform

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amuse, the fastest growing cannabis delivery company in California, today announced its partnership with Cookies, an international cannabis brand and retail powerhouse. Amuse will serve as the first and primary cannabis delivery partner in California for Cookies' locations, starting in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, with more coming in California throughout 2022.

"There is no replacement for the Cookies in-store experience, but we see great value in providing our customers the option to get their favorite products delivered to their home via Cookies' new online digital experience delivered by Amuse. We could not be more excited to offer this to our customers," said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies.

Cookies' top-shelf products, including Lemonnade, Collins Ave, Run the Jewels, Grandiflora, Minntz and Runtz, are available through pickup or delivery at select Cookies' retail locations.

"We are proud to partner with Cookies to help them unlock last-mile delivery," said Alex Becker, Co-President and Chief Revenue Officer of Amuse. "As the industry continues to evolve, it's more important than ever for us to collaborate with like-minded organizations, like Cookies, that drive the industry forward."

Amuse and Cookies' focus on authentic, quality products will accelerate safe, convenient delivery of Cookies' premier cannabis products to consumers statewide. For more information, please visit Amuse.com and Cookies.co.

About Amuse

Founded in summer 2020 in Los Angeles, Amuse is a cannabis delivery company providing premium service and high-quality products safely and conveniently. Amuse offers over 500 products, including flower, pre-rolls, vaporizers, gummies, chocolates, joints, pens, and topicals from the most coveted brands in California. The company's objective is to make purchasing and delivering cannabis feel as good as consuming it. The company currently services Los Angeles and the Bay Area with additional expansion plans slated across California throughout 2022. For more information, please visit Amuse.com and follow Amuse on Instagram and Facebook.

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis strains and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles and has since expanded to over 40 retail locations in 17 markets across 4 countries. Cookies was named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by Ad Age, the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. Learn more at Cookies.co.

