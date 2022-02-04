AB Amber Grid Group Consolidated Operating Results for year 2021

English Lithuanian

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

AB Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for the year 2021 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for the year 2021 – EUR 68.6 million (the year 2020 – EUR 52.3 million);

• Profit before tax for the year 2021 – EUR 22.8 million (the year 2020 – EUR 14.6 million);

• Net profit for the year 2021 – EUR 23.2 million (the year 2020 – EUR 18.2 million).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the year 2021 amounted to EUR 35.4 million, an increase of 35.7% in comparison with the year 2020 (EUR 26.1 million).

