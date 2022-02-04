Scientists and Nutritionists Collaborate on a New, Powerful Gut Health Dietary Supplement

CAMBRIDGE, Wis., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wisconsin-based nutrition and food chemistry experts at Synesis Nutrition, Inc. have collaborated on the development of a unique new product that promotes a healthy lifestyle by improving the health of your gut. The patented and proprietary Phytality® dietary supplement is designed to improve gut barrier function by reintroducing plants' natural defensive compounds, proanthocyanidins (PACs), back into deficient American diets.

Many people who suffer from gas and belly bloating know that finding a remedy can be tough. Bloating is often caused by an imbalanced gut flora, which probiotic supplements are supposed to help balance. A common solution is to add a probiotic supplement but frequent probiotic users know that they can sometimes make the problem worse. A collaborative effort between scientists and nutritionists has produced a new, powerful gut health supplement that could finally provide relief for people like us.

Research shows diets lacking in PACs are a major contributor to poor gut health, which include symptoms like gas, bloating, discomfort, urgency, and frequency. Unless people eat the "perfect diet" and hit the daily intake of suggested micro and macronutrients, the digestive discomfort people experience could be caused by a lack of PACs. Recent research conducted in the Natural Products and Nutrition Laboratory of Dr. Jess Reed, Professor of Nutrition and Food Chemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Synesis Nutrition cofounder, has shown that supplementing simplified diets with PACs assists in promoting the growth of protective proteins important for proper immune function and increase the beneficial mucosal layer in the gut lining which supports healthy digestion.

Dr. Reed said, "Our focus in formulating the Phytality® digestive health supplement is to improve gut barrier integrity and function which will help to reduce symptoms like belly bloating, cramping and indigestion that affect our quality of life. We're very excited about this new approach to the management of gut health, backed by science."

Gut pain sufferers are frustrated and tired of dealing with debilitating digestive health symptoms. Giving people back control of their digestive health. Phytality® is free from side effects like belly bloating and gas, and it's also safe for those who are allergic or intolerant to the ingredients in probiotics. Phytality® reintroduces PACs into highly processed diets so digestion can return to the way nature intended.

Product Details

Phytality® contains a proprietary blend of proanthocyanidins (PACs) from Cranberry (Vaccinium macrocarpon) fruit extract, Grape (Vitis vinifera) seed extract and Pine (Pinus radiata) bark extract along with a proprietary blend of fiber from Cranberry (Vaccinium macrocarpon) fruit and blueberry (Vaccinium corymbosum) fruit, and 100% botanical ingredients authenticated and standardized by third-party analytic laboratories.

About Synesis Nutrition, Inc.

Founded by passionate nutrition and food chemistry experts with decades of academic research and industry experience, Synesis Nutrition is driven to develop natural products based on science that improve our health and well-being. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.synesisnutrition.com. Phytality® is a registered trademark of Synesis, LLC.

The Phytality® dietary supplement is preservative-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free with no artificial flavors and third-party tested for authenticity.









