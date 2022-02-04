TulsaLabs to Develop ‘Cyber War Game’ Command Center in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, OK, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces plans to develop a cyber security command center in Tulsa, OK to allow clients to simulate cyber security attacks to better enhance their enterprise security policies.



TulsaLabs will be developing a cyber command center in Tulsa, Oklahoma that will simulate cyber-attacks on specific enterprise networks to test, measure and improve detection and responses to outside threats.

The command center will offer enterprise teams the chance to feel the intensity and pressure of a real-life data breach through an immersive, gamified experience in a simulated incident.

The company will assist critical industries like aerospace, defense, and government agencies in the Oklahoma region to simulate cyber-attacks on their networks to help find and secure weakness within their networks and help build better security information and event management (SIEM) protocols.

Using the latest threat intelligence, we will assist teams in examining deep data security analytics and integrate security tools to gain insights into threats and prepare teams with response playbooks.

Tulsa, OK is home to some of the nation's largest companies, covering key infrastructure industries that include aerospace, energy, health care, technology, manufacturing, and transportation.

Encrypted Video Communication

SwarmConnect is an end-to-end encrypted video communication platform that currently allows users to share documents or communicate with other team members all on a secure video communication network.

The network’s Data Transport Layer Security (DTLS) adds an extra layer of security to prevent message forger, tampering, or eavesdropping, and is HIPAA compliant to protect health information of patients.

This encrypted communication network will form the backbone for additional security and cloud data services for our network clients on which to communicate, share research data, and secure applications utilizing AI to monitor for outside threats. https://swarmconnect.io/

