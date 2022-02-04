Nass Valley Gardens Inc. Announces It Will File to Launch a Reg A+ Public Offering

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gardens Inc., a Nevada registered C-Corp and a wholly owned subsidiary of Nass Valley Gateway Ltd., (CSE:NVG) (OTC:NSVGF) (FSE:3NVN), announced today that it will file with the SEC to launch a Reg A+ public offering and seeks to raise up to US$75M pursuant to Regulation A, Tier 2 guidelines. This offering will lead Nass Valley Gardens Inc., pending the SEC’s approval, to a NASDAQ US Small Cap listing at $5.00 per share.



Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. CEO Michael Semler stated, “As our Nass Valley Gardens brand gains traction in the US market, we have been looking at efficient pathways to raise capital with like-minded US investors who see the growing CBD consumables market opportunities as we do. A Reg A offering will allow us to access those investors and provide us with the resources to continue driving our growth and filling unmet market needs.”

Nass Valley Gardens Inc. plans to use the proceeds of the Reg A offering in acquiring identified companies, building additional product lines, and growing existing sales channels by building a larger sales presence supported by regional and national advertising and marketing campaigns.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GARDENS INC.

Nass Valley Gardens Inc. is a subsidiary of Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG), a publicly traded company on the CSE. In 2019, Nass Valley Gateway Ltd began focusing on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO hemp-based, CBD products and purchased Nass Valley Gardens Inc and its lineup of CBD products sold via retail, wholesale, direct, and digital sales channels. Nass Valley Gardens’ products target the pain remediation, sleep, focus, dermatology, anti-aging, pet, hair, and beauty markets.

We seek Safe Harbor.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or sale of the securities mentioned above. Any such offer will only be made in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws pursuant to Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933.

