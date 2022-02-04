TaTaTu Creates Opportunities for Paid Employment on Feature Film Sets Including 'In the Fire'

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaTaTu, the first social platform that promotes the sharing economy of data by rewarding users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities, debuts the opportunity for its users to find paid background actor work on major motion picture sets. These opportunities are a new offering that are free to find with a TaTaTu account. Sign up for TaTaTu here: https://web.tatatu.com/sign-up/form?lang=en

TaTaTu began offering exclusive opportunities on movie sets over the last few months. These opportunities were tied mainly to live auctions or VIP experiences purchased with TTU Coins. Some of the opportunities to date have included: a walk-on role in the feature biopic "Lamborghini" about Italian sports car founder Ferruccio Lamborghini; a chance to win tickets to attend an event honoring Johnny Depp promoting animated project "Puffins" streamed on TaTaTu; autographed stills from Morgan Freeman; and a chance to spend a day on the set of "Save Christmas," starring Oscar-winner Richard Dreyfuss.

This new opportunity for paid extra work on the app is for the upcoming film "In The Fire." The supernatural thriller follows the story of a 38-year-old American psychiatrist that arrives on a rich farm in Colombia after being called to solve the case of a disturbed child.

"We are excited to bring more value to TaTaTu users and provide them with the experience of becoming paid extras on movie sets," says Andrea Iervolino, CEO and founder of TaTaTu. "People will be able to find a new source of employment income with these experiences and witness firsthand how films are made."

"In the Fire" will be directed by Conor Allyn, director, screenwriter, producer, best known as the author of "No Man's Land." Learn more here: https://www.tatatu.com/in-the-fire

TaTaTu will be posting new opportunities internationally for users to apply to. Any travel and accommodations are not included in the paid extra work.

About TaTaTu:

TaTaTu is the first sharing economy of data. The Company is the first social media platform that rewards users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities. Users can watch video content, post photos, and videos, and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post or when users invite a friend. TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users a chance to win must-have prizes by bidding using TTU Coins. Also, users can pay with TTU Coins in the e-commerce store for products and experiences. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

