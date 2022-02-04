Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces 1,616,455 Million Share Reduction

Temecula, CA, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC: GWSO), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate global warming and its effects on the planet announces a reduction of 1,616,455 shares of its outstanding common stock. “After exhaustive negotiations, we are pleased to further reduce the outstanding shares by an additional 1,616,455.” - Michael Pollastro, President of GWSO.
“Thanks to Gen Z, sustainable products are one of the top sustainability trends. Expect sustainable products to become mandatory among consumers in the coming months and years. More than any other generation, Gen Z is aware of climate change, loss of biodiversity, and the responsibility they must try and fix these issues. Research suggests that 54% of these young adults think a company’s environmental and social efforts are very or extremely important when considering whether to purchase a service or a product. As if that weren’t enough, Gen Z is gaining more purchasing power as they join the workforce, so your organization needs to take environmental and sustainability seriously if you want to attract customers.” – EnergyWatch-Inc.com
"To the benefit of shareholders the number of shares issued and outstanding has again been further reduced”, stated Michael Pollastro President of Global Warming Solutions Inc.
