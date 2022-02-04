ITA Airways Gets 2022 Off to the Best of Starts in Terms of Punctuality and Regularity Rates

ROME, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 96.1% of flights landing on time and a rating of 99.6% in terms of the regularity of its entire operations, ITA Airways was the first most on-time airline in Europe and the first for flight regularity in the world in January. These rankings were certified by FlightStats, the authoritative independent US company that every month ranks all airlines based on these indicators.



ITA Airways started its flight operations on 15 October 2021 and in less than 100 days since launch it has immediately placed itself at the top of the punctuality and regularity rate charts, delivering a service that met with customer satisfaction. These extremely satisfying results were obtained courtesy of the professionalism and dedication of all ITA Airways employees, who are constantly listening to the opinions of all customers and put their wellbeing at the center of the business.

For more information:

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director

Barbara Sanicola - barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it

+39 02 26305578 M +39 333 3905243

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/725bb881-ac70-4809-9737-9bb1516d338c

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.