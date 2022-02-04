WPUR To Launch Off Grid EV Charging Pilot Leading To Larger Rollout

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) today announced the company has begun work on launching an off grid, clean electric energy production, storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging pilot. The technology has been built in a lab and will now be scaled into a pilot in advance of a larger rollout. The larger rollout is planned in conjunction with an agreement WPUR has made with Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI).

WPUR has established a partnership with ALYI in conjunction with ALYI’s EV Ecosystem initiative . The off grid, clean electric energy production, storage and charging solution for electric vehicles pilot project is being pursued in partnership with ALYI’s EV Ecosystem.

The pilot is expected to go live in June of this year.

WPUR recently published a strategic overview of the company’s overall rollout plan for its water and electric utility management technologies targeting the $41 billion sustainability market. The strategic overview highlights WPUR’s leading projects to include solar-powered cryptocurrency mining in addition to the ALYI EV Ecosystem partnership.

