CORRECTION -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd.

Westland Insurance Acquires Campbell, Roy & Eldridge Insurance Services, Expands Presence in Ontario

SURREY, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd., Canada’s largest independent Canadian-owned brokerage, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Campbell, Roy & Eldridge Insurance Services whose primary location is in Markham, Ontario.



“Campbell, Roy & Eldridge is a full-service brokerage that is known for helping their personal and commercial lines clients across a wide range of insurance needs, including hard to place risks,” comments Jamie Lyons, President & Chief Operating Officer of Westland. “Their approach to ensuring clients feel valued and protected is well aligned to our culture and we’re excited to have them join the Westland family.”

With these acquisitions, Westland now has over 2,200 employees serving communities coast-to-coast across Canada.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. Trading $2.5 billion of insurance premium, Westland continues to expand nationally. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to business, residential, auto, farm, life and group insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

