PJET Bolsters Balance Sheet With IP and Hard Assets That Can Generate Revenue

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (“PJET”) recently published the company’s 2022 strategic overview presentation introducing the soon to be launched Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) Application (APP) and detailing the plan to evolve the SHBO APP into a global Amazon-like marketplace serving the 500 million global college student marketplace.

Management emphasized today that the execution of the company’s strategic plan is building balance sheet assets, and that those assets have the potential to generate revenue.

The SHBO APP is a proprietary technology custom designed by PJET that will carry intellectual property value recorded on the balance sheet and generate revenue. PJET is getting hands on experience in the student life marketplace by investing in the construction and operation of a multi-unit student residence building serving a small university in Texas. The building will add balance sheet asset value and generate revenue in addition to providing a source of real-time data for the ongoing development and evolution of the SHBO APP.

