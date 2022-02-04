Unaudited financial results of Litgrid AB for the twelve months of 2021

English Lithuanian

LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str.8, Vilnius, Lithuania, is publishing results of the Company for the twelve months of 2021.

Key financial unaudited indicators in 2021:

Revenue – 270.6 million euros (2020 – 207.5 million euros);

EBITDA – 47.2 million euros (2020 – 51.8 million euros);

Net profit – 19.5 million euros (2020 – 26.6 million euros).

Key performance indicators in 2020:

Transmitted electricity – 10.936 TWh (2020 – 10.089 TWh);

Average interruption time (AIT) for which the operator is responsible – 0.112 min. (2020 – 0.209 min.);

Amount of energy not supplied (ENS) for which the operator is responsible – 3.356 MWh (2020 – 6.213 MWh).

