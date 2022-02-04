RAADR, Inc. Fulfills a Primary Obligation to Investors by Completing and Submitting the RAADR Parental 2.0 Monitoring App to the Apple Store and Google Play Store

PHOENIX, AZ, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence, announced today that it has submitted the RAADR Parental 2.0 Monitoring to both the Apple Store and the Google Play store. After a brief review period which is measured in single days and barring any unforeseen errors in the submission process, RAADR, Inc. anticipates the app will be available for download by February 10, 2022.



RAADR’s internal and external tech development teams have worked tirelessly over the past few months to complete the development of the app and to test flight the app. After a long but rewarding process, the app should be available for parents to download within 1 week. This is a big moment for RAADR shareholders, given the fact that the app will be used by thousands of users in February 2022. The company expects a minimum of 100,000 downloads in 2022 but that number can easily surpass 500,000 downloads as the app becomes popular among parents and if the app gets organic publicity on social media which is expected.

After a user downloads the app, they can immediately upload images of their child, enter their child’s social media addresses, and submit keywords which will be uploaded to the backend architecture within seconds of submission. Featuring real time image alerts and keyword alerts, the app’s primary purpose is to help parents protect their kids on the internet from inappropriate behavior and threatening behavior such as bullying.

With this submission and the pending availability, RAADR is fulfilling its mission by making social media a safer and less threatening place for children. The company is committed to continuously innovating the social media space in a safe and meaningful way with the huge impact this app will have on children’s safety. As reported by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen who subsequently testified in front the Congressional Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security as highlighted by RAADR in a separate press release, social media giants such as Facebook know that social media also hurts children. IOS and Android users will now be able to download the RAADR 2.0 Parental Monitoring APP at the Apple Store and Google Play respectively.

Jacob Dimartino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RAADR, Inc., explained, “We have made social media a safer place for children, and we have fulfilled our commitment to shareholders on the same day. This is one of the most important days in our company’s short history. Our internal and external tech development teams worked tirelessly to complete this app and it truly was a team effort. We are expecting a minimum of 100,000 downloads this year, but that number can easily surpass 500,000 as the popularity of the app accelerates. We will be putting out a separate release when the app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play store which should happen within a few days.”



About RAADR, Inc.

RAADR, Inc. publishes software and apps that protect children who use social media and the internet. Known as the "internet anti-bullying company", RAADR produces products that allow children, parents, and school districts to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior on the internet in real time. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real time alerts, facial recognition and site filtering, RAADR's apps determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim of stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. Parents love the facial recognition feature because in seconds, the app allows parents to upload the child's image and parents can be armed with one of the most powerful tools available to receive alerts each time their child's image appears on a social media site. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is the parenting app that helps parents and adults protect children by using AI artificial intelligence in real time monitoring on the internet and social media, will be released sometime in early February 2022. Bully RAADR, which arms the kids with RAADR's powerful suite of products, allows children to protect themselves and other kids from threatening and dangerous behavior on the internet and social media will be released by the fall of 2022. RAADR Inc. is committed to making our world and social media a safer and better place for kids and young adults.

