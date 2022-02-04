ProVen VCT plc

Statement re Offer for Subscription – Additional Shares for Early Applications

ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the offer for subscription which opened on 11 January 2022 (the "Offer") has seen a strong level of demand and that the first £5 million in gross applications, the level at which applicants who submit valid applications under the Offer will benefit from additional shares, has been received.

Applicants for whom valid application forms were, or are, received by or on behalf of the Company after the first £5 million of gross applications were received will not benefit from additional shares in the Company under the Offer.

The Offer will close not later than 1.00pm on 4 April 2022 in respect of the 2021/2022 Offer and not later than 1.00pm on 29 April 2022 in respect of the 2022/2023 Offer, or as soon as the Offer is fully subscribed. The Directors of the Company may decide to extend the 2022/2023 Offer at their absolute discretion to a date no later than 12 December 2022.

The first allotment of New Ordinary Shares under the Offer is expected to occur in respect of valid applications received for the 2021/2022 Offer on 31 March 2022 (with additional allotments occurring on such other dates as the Directors may decide, on or prior to 5 April 2022 as required) and for the 2022/2023 Offer on 6 April 2022 (with additional allotments occurring on such other dates as the Directors may decide after 6 April 2022 and prior to the close of the Offer as required, but not later than 12 December 2022).

