Draper Esprit VCT plc (“Company”)

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97



Change of name

4 February 2022

The Company announces that it has today changed its name from Draper Esprit VCT plc to:

Molten Ventures VCT plc

The Company also announces that the TIDM (Tradable Instrument Display Mnemonic) code for the Company’s Ordinary Shares will be changed from DEVC to MVCT, with effect from 8:00 a.m. on 7 February 2022.

The existing ISIN and SEDOL numbers in respect of the Company’s Ordinary Shares will remain unchanged.