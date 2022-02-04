NP Digital Achieves Google Premier Partner Status

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, has achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program. The announcement aligns with the sizeable growth in the agency’s paid media offering.

Premier Partner status is the designation Google awards to the top-performing digital marketing partners in the global Google Partners program. The designation is especially meaningful as the 2022 program requirements significantly grew for ad performance, ad spend, and Google advertising certifications.

“As our paid media operations scale, it’s our top priority to deliver world-class service and performance. The Premier Partner status underscores our efforts to stay at the forefront of the industry and deliver top-tier results to our clients,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “The elite status will allow us to further advance growth for our clients.”

NP Digital has been a top Google Premier Partner agency since 2019. The program provides NP Digital with access to expert training, resources, and support to help its clients scale their Google ads program. The NP Digital team manages paid search, social and programmatic for its domestic and internationally operating enterprise fortune 500 clients and mid-market challenger brands.

The achievement joins a growing list of paid media awards for the agency, including a 2021 DRUM Award for Search in PPC for Best Global B2B Campaign and an OMMA Awards Finalist in three other categories: Best B2B Campaign, Online Marketing Excellence in Technology, and Best Email Campaign.

###

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. It was named Search/Performance Marketing Agency of the Year in 2021 by MediaPost. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with over 500 employees, seven offices and a headquarters in San Diego. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

