ADT to Host Investor Day and Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) will host a virtual investor day event at approximately 9 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The company also will issue a press release reporting results for its fourth quarter and full year 2021 on the morning of the event.



ADT President and Chief Executive Officer Jim DeVries and other senior leaders will discuss the company’s long-term strategy with a question and answer session following management’s presentation.

Registration details will be available on the ADT investor relations website at investor.adt.com at a later date. A live webcast of the event will also be available on the website, including a replay after its conclusion.

About ADT Inc.

ADT provides safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people, homes and businesses. Through innovative products, partnerships and the largest network of smart home security professionals in the United States, we empower people to protect and connect what matters most. For more information, visit www.adt.com.



