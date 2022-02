Icelandic English

Kvika banki hf. has today issued senior unsecured bonds in the amount of EUR 8,500,000 under the bank’s EMTN programme. The tenor of the bonds is two years, they pay a variable interest rate of 3-month EURIBOR plus a spread of 2.80% and have been listed on the Irish Stock Exchange.

For further information please contact Halldór Karl Högnason, Head of Treasury, tel: +354 540 3200.