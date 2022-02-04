Law Firm Founder Mohaimina Haque Joins American University Law School’s Adjunct Faculty to Teach Practice Management

Washington, DC, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohaimina "Mina" Haque, renowned immigration, employment, business, and personal injury lawyer, has joined the adjunct faculty of American University Washington College of Law (AUWCL) to teach about launching and managing a law practice.





Haque is the principal attorney and founder of the Law Office of Mohaimina Haque PLLC and regularly represents clients in both the Washington, D.C. Superior Court and the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, offering a full range of services from counseling to litigation.

Before launching her practice, Haque developed extensive experience working on a wide portfolio of legal issues in the federal government, in courts, and for U.S. senators.



“I have the drive to share my experiences by educating the next generation of law students to build successful careers as attorneys or entrepreneurs,” said Haque, a graduate of AUWCL. “It’s an honor to be able to return to the school that launched my career so that I can help others.”

Her course at the law school is an invaluable resource for students to develop an understanding of the business of practicing law, understand the skills needed to manage their own law firm, and ensure the firm embraces technological developments that will not only keep the firm competitive in the 21st century but also make its daily operation more cost-effective.

“This class is unlike any other course that someone might have taken or will take in law school,” said Haque, whose firm has established itself as an industry leader by harnessing innovations such as cloud storage and electronic filing to improve efficiencies and quality of service.

AUWCL was founded more than 120 years ago and was the first-ever law school created by women. The school is located on AU’s Tenley campus, which is northwest Washington, D.C. It routinely wins many accolades in rankings of law schools. For example, U.S. News & World Report’s law school rankings for 2022 listed AUWCL as the sixth-best in the country for international law, the eighth-best for intellectual property law, and the eleventh best for health law.

Haque graduated cum laude with her Juris Doctor from AUWCL, and she also holds both a Master of Arts and a Bachelor of Arts in Social and Public Policy from Georgetown University.

“I have always admired and tried to live up to academic excellence, and I am looking forward to encouraging my students to do the same,” said Haque. “Graduating with a solid academic record is a crucial early step toward achieving the dream of starting your own practice.”

In her teaching role, Haque will detail her experiences, challenges, and triumphs with founding her law practice while continuing to grow her client list and case types.

Haque’s previous roles include work for the late Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-MA) where she handled constituents’ immigrant casework, and for current Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA).

She also interned in several key positions, including for the prestigious White House Internship Program where she served at the Domestic Policy Council in President Barack Obama’s Executive Office, and in the chamber of D.C. Superior Court Judge Erik Christian.

Other prior work includes for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division, where she was given the Assistant Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Work, and as an honors attorney for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Haque is licensed to practice law in Washington, D.C., and Missouri, and also admitted to practice law in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. She lives in the D.C. metro area with her husband, who is a technology transactions attorney, and her two daughters.





