February 4, 2022

Technicolor: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers

Technicolor Shares

(ISIN Code FR0013505062) Date Number of Outstanding Shares Number of Voting Rights January 31, 2022



235,825,083



Number of Theoretical Voting Rights(1): 235,825,083 Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting(2): 235,825,083

(1) Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.

(2) Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

